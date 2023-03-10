Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $351,462.59

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $169.87 million and approximately $351,462.59 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,077,499,670 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,737,660,123 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,077,465,490 with 1,737,625,937 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09690584 USD and is down -10.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $89,466.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

