Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WKPPF. Barclays raised Workspace Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Peel Hunt raised Workspace Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Workspace Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($7.82) to GBX 560 ($6.73) in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Workspace Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKPPF opened at $6.50 on Friday. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.