Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) and Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Financial Review

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) and Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Woodward shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Woodward shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and Woodward, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rice Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Woodward 0 5 3 0 2.38

Earnings & Valuation

Woodward has a consensus price target of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.93%. Given Woodward’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Woodward is more favorable than Rice Acquisition Corp. II.

This table compares Rice Acquisition Corp. II and Woodward’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A Woodward $2.38 billion 2.40 $171.70 million $2.75 34.78

Woodward has higher revenue and earnings than Rice Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Rice Acquisition Corp. II and Woodward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A -17.93% 1.21% Woodward 6.95% 8.57% 4.36%

Summary

Woodward beats Rice Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc. engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control. The Industrial segment includes the design and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion and combustion. The company was founded by Amos W. Woodward in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.

