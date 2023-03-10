Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 638,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 689,912 shares.The stock last traded at $22.33 and had previously closed at $22.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodside Energy Group in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,991,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

Further Reading

