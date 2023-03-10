Wojak Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,958.77 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $112.41 million and approximately $8,958.77 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00429291 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,728.19 or 0.29017250 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

