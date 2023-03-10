Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Wix.com from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wix.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 5.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $89.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.22. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.52.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

