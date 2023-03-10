WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,827,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 722% from the previous session’s volume of 222,369 shares.The stock last traded at $59.90 and had previously closed at $60.45.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,332,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,418,000 after buying an additional 63,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,789,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,579,000 after buying an additional 288,419 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,005,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,256,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,441,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

