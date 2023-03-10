Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 3.2% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.99. 2,586,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,406,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.31 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

