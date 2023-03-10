Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for 4.0% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of STZ traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.28. The company had a trading volume of 101,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,159. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 616.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

