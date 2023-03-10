Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,267 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.65. 630,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

