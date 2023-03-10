Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Yum China by 140.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum China Trading Up 2.3 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.99. 290,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

