Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Up 604.8% in February

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 604.8% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 559.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 894.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96,515 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. 20,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,114. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.17. Windtree Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Windtree Therapeutics to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company engaged in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

