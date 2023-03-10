WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.67% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $56,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 184.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 267,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 462.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 990,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,940,000 after acquiring an additional 814,217 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $367,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $1,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 2.7 %

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading

