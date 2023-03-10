William Lis Sells 5,434 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at $893,772.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zai Lab Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $34.34 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $53.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zai Lab by 138.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zai Lab by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after buying an additional 231,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Zai Lab by 11.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Zai Lab

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

