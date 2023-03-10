WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Trading Down 5.8% This Week

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.59 or 0.00018017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $222.05 million and $11.23 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00427718 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,746.91 or 0.28910953 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

