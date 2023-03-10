Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) were up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.25 and last traded at $41.08. Approximately 485,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,240,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.