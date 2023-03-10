Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) were up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.25 and last traded at $41.08. Approximately 485,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,240,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.
The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
