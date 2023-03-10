Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $47,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM opened at $39.06 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58.

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

