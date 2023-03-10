Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. 9,888 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 9,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Wharf Real Estate Investment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wharf Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the investment in strategic and substantial retail, office and hotel operations. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Hotels. The Investment Properties segment focuses on property leasing operations.

