Whalerock Point Partners LLC Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,216,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,726,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,209,796. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

