Whalerock Point Partners LLC Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $807,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE:BDX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.20. The stock had a trading volume of 277,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,949. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.