Whalerock Point Partners LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,267,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $9.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $451.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,303. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $506.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $472.96 and a 200-day moving average of $452.05.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

