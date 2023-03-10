Whalerock Point Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $494,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after buying an additional 158,530 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,010,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 807,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 84,014 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 714,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,217,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 559,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,876. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.