Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $729.28 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $729,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 48,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,588,000 after purchasing an additional 131,285 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 179,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.47. The stock had a trading volume of 31,552,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,313,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.15 and its 200-day moving average is $181.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

