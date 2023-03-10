Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $1.70 Billion Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,701,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $9.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.84. 2,177,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

