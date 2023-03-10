Whalerock Point Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,083,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 30,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 67,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE UNH traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $464.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,252. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $488.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $432.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

