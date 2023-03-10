Whalerock Point Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $608,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 73.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.7% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 19,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 36.7% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 20,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $121,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,034. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.29. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28, a PEG ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

