Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.68

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.68 and traded as high as $25.17. Weyco Group shares last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 6,130 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $222.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

