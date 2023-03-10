Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.05

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.05 and traded as low as $8.55. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 12,314 shares.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,271,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after purchasing an additional 199,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,371 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 264,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.