Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.05

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.05 and traded as low as $8.55. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 12,314 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%.
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
