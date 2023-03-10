West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) CEO Eric Mark Green Sells 44,000 Shares of Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $315.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.49. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $424.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

WST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

