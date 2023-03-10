Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Wellness Center USA shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 11,000 shares.

Wellness Center USA Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

About Wellness Center USA

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and medical business. It operates through following segments: Corporate, Medical Devices, and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services. The Medical Devices segment develops, markets, and distributes ultra violet (UV) phototherapy devices for the treatment of skin diseases.

