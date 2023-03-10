Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marqeta (MQ)

Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2023 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $9.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.50 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $7.25 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

2/28/2023 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Marqeta was upgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Marqeta Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,514,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.93. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69.

Get Marqeta Inc alerts:

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Marqeta by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 83.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at about $800,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.