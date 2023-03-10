Wedbush Lowers Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BIRD. BTIG Research started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Allbirds to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. Allbirds has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $352.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allbirds

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at $911,390.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at $911,390.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $60,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,896 shares of company stock worth $452,220. 31.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 559.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 418,435 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.