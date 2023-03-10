Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 124.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,412 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 179.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 73.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 979.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal Trading Down 7.8 %

WAFD opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

Washington Federal Increases Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $196.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.50 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Insider Activity at Washington Federal

In other Washington Federal news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Washington Federal news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAFD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

