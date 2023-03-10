Warren Resources (OTCMKTS:WRESQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Warren Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRESQ – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Warren Resources shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 293,700 shares.

Warren Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

Warren Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warren Resources, Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of domestic onshore crude oil and gas reserves. The Company’s development activities are focused on waterflood oil recovery projects in the Wilmington field in California, coalbed methane (CBM) projects in Wyoming and its Marcellus Shale project that utilizes horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to develop dry natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warren Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warren Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.