Warburg Research Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €52.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Zalando Stock Performance

FRA:ZAL opened at €36.72 ($39.06) on Tuesday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($53.04). The company has a 50-day moving average of €40.19 and a 200-day moving average of €30.92.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

