Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CFO Michael N. Pettit Sells 36,020 Shares

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $979,383.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wabash National Price Performance

NYSE:WNC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 89,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.64. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

