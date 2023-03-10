WA Asset Management LLC Sells 3,971 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

WA Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WA Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 827.4% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 72,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 64,964 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 544,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 235,419 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.49. 49,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,166. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

