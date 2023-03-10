WA Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.08. The stock had a trading volume of 283,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,660. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.05 and its 200-day moving average is $189.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.