WA Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.16. 2,464,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,487. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average of $97.77.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

