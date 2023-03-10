WA Asset Management LLC Has $7.13 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

WA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,690. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

