WA Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

WA Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,387 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,743,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,068,000 after buying an additional 394,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,026,000 after purchasing an additional 505,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR stock remained flat at $48.44 during trading hours on Friday. 49,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,696. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

