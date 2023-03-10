WA Asset Management LLC Buys 6,682 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

WA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.10. 79,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,449. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $126.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

