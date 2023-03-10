WA Asset Management LLC Buys 26,075 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

WA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 43,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. 17,169,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,009,039. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

