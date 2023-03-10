WA Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

WA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,238.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHR stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,417. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61.

