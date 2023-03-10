VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.
VSE has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. VSE has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VSE to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.
VSE Trading Down 20.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.50.
VSEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.
About VSE
VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.
