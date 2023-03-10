VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

VSE has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. VSE has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VSE to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in VSE by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in VSE by 36.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in VSE by 33.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VSE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

