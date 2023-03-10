VRES (VRS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.47 Million

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One VRES token can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VRES has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $104.47 million and $185.80 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00035374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00036760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00022551 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00223609 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,906.48 or 0.99985849 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03900003 USD and is down -17.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $622.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.