VRES (VRS) 1-Day Volume Hits $314.56

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One VRES token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $104.47 million and approximately $314.56 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VRES has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00035034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00036343 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022629 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004893 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00222609 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,191.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About VRES

VRES is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03900003 USD and is down -17.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $622.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.