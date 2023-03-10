Vonovia (VNA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vonovia (ETR: VNA) recently:

3/9/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €45.40 ($48.30) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/8/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €27.00 ($28.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/8/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €26.00 ($27.66) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/7/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €32.00 ($34.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €37.00 ($39.36) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/25/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €38.60 ($41.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/17/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €35.70 ($37.98) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/17/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €45.40 ($48.30) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/10/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €37.00 ($39.36) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/9/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €45.40 ($48.30) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Vonovia Stock Performance

VNA traded down €1.14 ($1.21) during trading on Friday, hitting €21.12 ($22.47). The stock had a trading volume of 8,345,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,056.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Vonovia SE has a 12 month low of €18.58 ($19.77) and a 12 month high of €48.19 ($51.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.08.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

