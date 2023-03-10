Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 389.4% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vonovia Stock Down 5.1 %
OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $26.71.
About Vonovia
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonovia (VONOY)
- Just the Catalyst NIO Investors Needed
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.