Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 389.4% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vonovia Stock Down 5.1 %

OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $26.71.

Get Vonovia alerts:

About Vonovia

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.