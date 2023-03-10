Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the February 13th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Vodacom Group stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.86. 11,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. Vodacom Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded Vodacom Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

